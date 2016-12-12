Cyberheist: CID find involvement of Bangladesh Bank member involved

Special Correspondent

A senior official of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told Today on December 9, the crime investigation agency of Bangladesh Police has found substantial evidence of involvement of Bangladesh Bank insiders behind the sensational cyberheist.

Cyber criminals stole USD 100 plus million from Bangladesh Bank’s account with New York Federal Reserve, and the money were transferred to the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) were the recipient of US$ 81 million, which landed into 5 account opened by some people with false information.

CID official said, insiders of Bangladesh Bank joined hands with the cyber criminals and turned the secured systems ‘unsecured’ allowing the criminals take -away money from the bank’s account with New York Federal Reserve.

Recently, Bangladeshi Finance minister AMA Muhith told reporters that the government won’t disclose the probe report (of the committee formed with Mohammed Farashuddin as head of it) on ‘ national Interest. But former top official of Bangladesh Bank, Ibrahim Khaled opened the report should be made public.



