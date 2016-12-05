Duterte: From Mayor to President!

By Ahmed Zayed

It isn’t possible for anyone to remain in the office of Mayor for more than two decades with increasing popularity unless he or she has extraordinary leadership qualities.

Davao, a town located in Mindanao, a large southern island beset by decades of Muslim insurgency. The region also is home to Abu Sayyaf, an Islamist terror outfit, having links with Al Qaeda as well as Islamic State and Abu Sayyaf is notorious for making tens of millions of dollars from kidnappings and dealing in drugs. This terror outfit has connections with Rohingyas in Myanmar as well as drug jihadists (those Muslims who believe, selling drugs to non-Muslims is a sacred task) in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Abu Sayyaf group as well as other drug rackets in the Philippines receive supplies of Yaba, which also are known as Meth or Shabu (a kind of pink-colored pill shaped drug made of Ice Pill), mostly from their counterparts in Myanmar. These consignments of Shabu enter Philippine through multiple ways from India (as Rohingyas cannot export goods easily from Myanmar), Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Drug addicts in Philippine buy Shabu worth 2-3 billion dollars a year.

But, Rodrigo Duterte, who remained in the office of Mayor for 22 years until he won the Presidential election, enjoy huge popularity and credited with transforming Davao and the Mindanao from a lawless town to a southern commercial hub for call centres and offshore business processing services. Now, he has taken the challenge of eradicating drugs and lawlessness from the entire country and transform Philippines into another ‘Singapore’ in Asia with highly educated population, infinite business opportunities both for local and foreign entrepreneurs and create millions of new job opportunities. If Duterte can remain in the office of President just for one plus decade, Philippines surely will turn into a ‘Most Developed Nation’ and will emerge as another economic power in Asia.

But, of course we know, it is a huge challenge for President Rodrigo Duterte to win the war against drugs-a multi billion dollar illicit ‘power’. If the people of Philippine Wants to get rid of the curse of drug, they must continue their support for President Rodrigo. They must remember, if Rodrigo loses his war, it will be the victory of drugs, corruption and lawlessness.

