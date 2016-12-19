Leadership qualities in Ivanka Trump

By Priyanka Choudhury

The name Ivanka Trump no more is an unknown one to those well-informed people around the world. She is stylish, she is elegant, she is intelligent, and above all, she indeed is an excellent human being. Ivanka loves her country, her people, and she has the dream of making America, great.

Buddha said, “Mind is everything. What you think – you become.” Yes, Ivanka Trump has the dream of becoming the first female President of the United States of America. She played vital role during the campaign of her father – President-elect Donald J Trump. And of course, it was a grand success.

In personal life, the 35-year-old Ivanka is the loving mother of three children. Ivanka, currently vice president in the family business (that of her billionaire father), and her husband, a real estate developer and publisher, Jared Kushner are going to play an active role in the White House as close aides of President Trump.

According to CNN, Ivanka is poised to play an active role as an advisor, assume some duties normally assigned to the first lady and get office space in the East Wing of the White House.

Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner, who has been credited with being the brains behind the scenes that helped get his father-in-law elected, are looking for a house in Washington.

About Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, top aide of Trump, Kellyanne Conway told reporters, “We would benefit tremendously by having them inside the administration if in fact that can happen.” Meanwhile President-elect Trump has announced his business empire to his two adult sons, Donald Jr trump and Eric Trump. This announcement gives us hope about Ivanka Trump joining the President as an important advisor.

Ivanka’s brothers admit that she is their father’s favorite child. Ivanka runs her own company and has moved to separate her business and personal social media accounts to limit accusations about conflicts of interest.

I am personally delighted knowing Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and the excellent team of President-elect Donald Trump are vivid readers of Weekly Blitz. All of them know, this newspaper has been consistently supporting Donald Trump and his plans, and we never had been ignorant, biased and anti-Trump like those crook and corrupt media.

I want to convey my warmest greetings of the New Year to President-elect Donald J Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, members of Trump family and the entire team of the 45th President of US. Happy New Year! God bless America! God bless Donald Trump his family, and the team! America will certainly be Great Again!

Priyanka Choudhury is the daughter of imprisoned anti-jihadist journalist and editor of Weekly Blitz, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

