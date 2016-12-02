Long live the dictator!

Amitabh Jain

A dictator is dead, somewhere in the world after continuing brutalities on his own people for decades. Following his demise, lots of dictator around the world are shedding tears, while some of them are busy in seeing the ‘immortal’ soul of the nefarious dictator being rested ‘in eternal peace’.

Dictator have no particular identity. They don’t belong to any particular cast, race or colour. Possibly, when God created humans and angels, he might have created some souls to be dictators Possibly these souls keep on taking birth and die, and born again. Under such process of recycle, these souls can go into any part of the world and enter the womb and embrace a ‘brand new’ life.

Recently demised dictator was not only ruthless, but he also was a great womanizer. He had thousands of mistresses, and no one were safe from his evil lust. His special unit of ‘comrades’ were terribly busy in locating girls and woman, within the age range of 12 to 25, to give ‘company’ to the dictator and help him gaining enhanced vigor. Most of these unfortunate girls or women had no power to protest or even tell anyone about the sexual abuse of the dictator.

How they could? After all, the dictator was the ‘founding father’ of the unfortunate nation. Uttering a word against the ‘founding father’ would lead them into prison for life, or firing squad or forced exile. That is how every dictator treats his/her own people.

After the fall of Soviet Union, Lenin’s statues fell on the streets, Angry people still did not stop. They continued throwing shoes, spitting or urinating on the rubbles of the Communist dictator.

In the Philippines, when Ferdinand Marcos was finally dubstep, Filipinos would love to slice him into pieces, if they could get of this dictator.

Yep, there are some fortunate dictator, still in this world, who retire from politics or step-out from power, but still they don’t face the same fate as Marcos. Just take instance of Malaysia’s Mahathir.

It isn’t that the dictators like Saddam Hussein or Muammar al Gaddafi or Ben Ali and others do grab power through coup or so-called revolution, but in lots of cases, we, the people, vote them into power and then of course turn in slaves of their whims and desires. Why do we do that? That’s a mystery of human character possibly science can never invent.

Look into Indonesia. A beautiful country. But in the Aceh province,

people wanted Sharia law. and after Sharia is imposed, we can regularly find a Aceh man or Acehnese woman receiving canning in public for committing ‘crimes’ under Sharia. A young girl can no more ride on a motorbike with her husband wearing ‘tight’ trousers. Well, that’s against Sharia law. Why women should enjoy equal status of the men? Sharia does not allow that. under Sharia, women and girls must hide themselves under the thick ‘black hole’ of burqa. Women must be treated as subservient to men. That’s Sharia! That’s radical Islam!

Oh yeah, radical Islam is spreading fast. Hopefully within a decade or two, the entire Europe will turn into ‘Aceh’ for granted. Millions of dollars are being insulated into activities of Tablighi Jamaat or jihadists in transforming Europe into ‘Islamic’ or ‘Sharia’ continent.

Leaders of the most of the European nations don’t yet feel the heat of Islamization of their countries. Well, they must have been wearing special type of skin, as thick as those of rhinos.

In one end it is the tsunami of Islamization or radical Islam and on the other is virus of dictatorship. Which one we must embrace. We don’t have much choice. It’s a choice between frypan and fire. In such case, shall we chant – long live dictatorship?



