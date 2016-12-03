Why Philippines RCBC suddenly took U-Turn on returning stolen money to Bangladesh?

Sohail Choudhury

Months back, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reportedly gave assurance to Bangladesh envoy in Manila about returning the entire amount of US$ 81 million, that was stolen from Bangladesh Bank’s foreign exchange reserve with the New York Federal Reserve. Weekly Blitz at that time published an editorial expressing gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte for such precious and friendly peedge. But, things went completely wrong since November 28, although the Philippines authorities handed over around US$ 15 million to Bangladesh embassy in Manila just weeks back.

President Duterte enjoys absolute popularity in his country and known as a man of words. But, what made him cancelling his meeting with a delegation led by Bangladesh Law Minister Advocate Anisul huq at the last minute? The meeting was supposed to take place at 2:30 pm. But, the President had to bail out ‘due to pressing matters that demand the president’s immediate attention’, said Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesperson.

Yes, President Rodrigo Duterte ignored this meeting Why? Let us note, other members of the delegation were , Abdur Razzak, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, and Banking Secretary Eunusur Rahman.

Let us know, President Duterte is vehemently against radical Islam and jihadists. His government is continuing a noble battle against Al-Sayyaf, which is a notoriously jihadist outfit. It is reported in the media that Islamic State, and Al Qaeda were desperately trying to establish foot-print in the Philippines and most possibly both the jihadist groups might already have built some ‘franchise’ network with Al-Sayyaf.

It must be mentioned here that Al-Sayyaf has been continuing notorious activities including abducting tourists and foreigners in the Philippines and collecting millions of dollars as ransom. It has killed hundreds of foreigners during past several years.

Let us also remember, Philippines is a long-time ally of the United States, and President Duterte has not only congratulated Donald Trump, but also expressed to work with the President-elect in further strengthening the existing relations between Manila and Washington.

President Duterte is against radical Islam and obviously he won’t embrace any patron, appeaser or darling of radical Islam, jihad, anti-Semitism, and culture of religious extremism.

Now the question is, why Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) refused to return the total amount of US$ 81 million cyberheist money to Bangladesh? Why RCBC now is blaming Bangladesh Bank?

The lawyer for RCBC said that her client had no reason to compensate Bangladesh Bank, saying that the lender was ‘negligent’ because the initial security Breach was its own fault.

Bangladesh Bank has refused to disclose the findings of its own inquiry saying that it wanted to deny the crime’s perpetrators knowledge of the investigation.

RCBC external counsel Thea Daep-Laurena said, Bangladesh Bank should share those details and shed light on the identity of the perpetrators. She said, “They have no case against us. BB was the one who was negligent.”

RCBC received the funds after they went through three layers of highly protected financial institutions, Daep said, adding that reports from Bangladesh officials indicated there were insiders in Dhaka facilitating the heist.

She said, “Shortly after BB (Bangladesh Bank) decided to abort its investigation, which raised a lot of questions, to say the least.”

Daep said, “Bangladesh Bank was one who was negligent. We, therefore, urge Bangladesh Bank to be transparent to the Philippine government which has done so much to help them and show us who really stole from them.”

“Consequently, RCBC has no plans to pay Bangladesh Bank any amount,” she added.

Cyber criminals tried to steal US$ 1 billion from the BB in February 2015, one of the biggest bank frauds ever. They succeeded in transferring some US$ 81 million via a BB account with the New York Federal Reserve to four accounts in fake names at a branch of RCBC in Manila. RCBC has been Fined one billion Philippine pesos (US$ 1 = 50 pesos) by the Philippine central bank for its failures to protect the BB money from being transferred through its accounts.

The investigation into the cyberheist was done by two teams in Bangladesh. Although Finance Minister AMA Muhith told reporters about disclosing the investigation findings months back, it had never been disclosed. Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Atiar Rahman resigned when the issue of cyberheist came to media via Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines.

We shall publish further follow-up on this issue in the coming weeks. Till then, please keep eyes on Weekly Blitz.



