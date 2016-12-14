Please speak – out in favor of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury

By Jehova Stone

Funding Father of the United States, Benjamin Franklin Said, “Without freedom of thoughts there can be no such thing as wisdom – and no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech.”

Unfortunate, and of course unexpectedly, free press and journalists exposing truth have turned into prime enemies in most of the After – Asian nations. While African nations are mostly gone under authoritarian rules Arab nations have dynastic dictatorship, and a large number of Asian countries are either under Communist dictatorship or elected autocracy. Oh, even some of the South American nations too are under brute authoritarian rulers.

By nature, all of the dictators around the world have the similarities in numerous ways. When dictators say they love their citizen, it certainly means, they simply treat them as slaves of their whims. When dictators talk about fighting corruption, just know with certainty, their accounts in the off-shore or Swiss bank are getting healthy with the loot money. When dictators pronounce establishing rule of law, it definitely means they have turned the entire judicial system into Kangaroo courts. Dictators will never allow freedom of press and freedom of expression. Instead they will enthusiastically gogg the freedom and continually show red eyes and Dracula teeth to the members of media, rights groups and civil society. This dangerous tendency is even much volatile in the Muslim nations, Radical Islam does not believe in rule of law, decency, human rights, freedom of expression, rights of women, tolerance and peace. It promotes hatred, killing innocent people in the name of God, and supports all forms of evil acts.

Anti jihadist journalist, symbol of secularism, defender of the State of Israel, advocate of interfaith harmony and peace, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is the worst victim of radical Islam and authoritarian rule. He has been languishing in prison since 2012 in Muslim Bangladesh, serving rigorous imprisonment in sedition, treason, and blasphemy case. The US Congress passed a bipartisan resolution HR64 in 2007 with 406 votes in defence of this hero demanding immediate dropping of the false charges. But the government of Muslim Bangladesh totally ignored this resolution of the US Congress and are keeping him in jail for years. There even is no sign of hearing into his appeal against the conviction which is kept pending in High Court Division Bench of the Bangladesh Supreme Court. Starting from State machinery to judicial system – all are actively working against Shoaib Choudhury. They want to use him as an example to show others the consequence someone must pay for the ‘crime’ of denouncing radical Islam and defending the Jewish State.

It indeed is a common responsibility of all of us to do whatever we can, starting from campaign in the social media to writing protest letters to Bangladesh government and loudly demand immediate release of our beloved brother Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

Mazeltov and Happy New Year!

