After re-count scam now is hacking conspiracy theory: Trump faces serious security threats

By Nasrin Sultana Khan

from New Haven

After the hilarious re-count scam got bogged-down into the Atlantic Ocean, Hillary camp, with the enthusiastic help from the outgoing President Barack Hussein Obama has now come up with a fresh conspiracy theory claiming Russian hackers did manipulate the November 8 election result in favor of Donald Trump.

Possibly to give a boost to this ridiculous allegation and make the last attempt of stopping the President-elect Trump from entering the White House, Hillary came out of woods after remaining in virtual self exile following her defeat.

This time, once again, corrupt and biased media outlets in the US, especially The New York Times, Washington Post and some other newspaper in the US as well as Muslim media outlets including Al Jazeera TV, and Israeli media such as Haaretz, and Times of Israel have started mad media offensives centering the hacking scandal. Iranian, Palestinian and Arab media are particularly enthusiastic in perverting the US electoral system. Mainstream media in the European nations as well as Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Chinese media too has joined this mad race.

There are information about jihadist attacks on the US or even assassination bids to ‘anyhow’ stop Donald Trump from taking oath as the 45th President.

US intelligence agencies must look into this matter forthwith and save America’s democracy from a possible disaster.

Pro-Trump bloc say, after assuming the office of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump and his administration must consider investigating the financial irregularities of the Clinton Foundation as well as Hillary Clinton’s personal email issue and initiate stern legal actions against her In national interest. Trump bloc is pressing their demand of locking Clinton up.

Meanwhile radical supporters of Clinton are running a campaign in the social media to boycott Weekly Blitz, saying the newspaper is ‘blindly supporting Donald Trump and his entire team.

