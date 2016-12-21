Red eyes of the terrorists

Smriti Sen Gupta

Last week, the United States increased the reward for information of Islamic State gang-leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, offering US$ 25 million for information that would help locate, arrest or convict the notorious head of the Islamic jihadist group.

The US State Department’s Reward for Justice program previously offered US$ 10 million for information on Baghdadi. Real name of this Iraqi national is Ibrahim al-Sammai, who declared himself the caliph of a of a huge swath of Iraq and Syria in 2014

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been showing red eyes to the US, Europe, and the World. It is believed that a large number of ‘lone wolves’ as well as Islamic terrorist outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Sayyaf, Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh etc had joined or been affiliated with Islamic State.

While the US is hunting to grab on of its top-most enemies, in another part of the Middle East, Saeb Erekat, one of the top kingpins of Palestine Liberation Organisation, warned of the ‘consequences’ of moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He said, “I look David Friedman and Trump (President-elect Donald J Trump) in the eye and tell them – if you were to take these steps of moving the embassy and annexing settlements in the West Bank, you are sending this region down the path of something that I call chaos, lawlessness and extremism.”

It certainly are clear that Saeb Erekat gave open terror threats to the US and the Middle East in a similar tone of Islamic State kingpin Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. And of course, it would let Donald Trump and his team clearly understand – there really is no room anymore of thinking of the so-called two state policy. Jerusalem is the undivided and eternal capital of the Jewish State, which Donald Trump must respect and shift the US embassy to the holy city as soon as possible. But of course, not within months or years – but within weeks.

