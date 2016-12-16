Three cheers to Rex Tillerson!

By Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

President – elect Donald J Trump has nominated Rex Tillerson, President and CEO of ExxonMobil as America’s next Secretary of State. Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will be Tillerson deputy secretary of state.

Commenting on Tillerson, President – elect Donald Trump said, “Tillerson is much more than a business executive. I mean, he’s a world-class player. He knows many of the players and he knows them well. “He does massive deals for the company, not for himself, for the company.” New York Times reported, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner told the President -elect, Rex Tillerson is in a “different league” from other candidates.

Donald Trump, while announcing the name of Rex Tillerson hailed the next secretary of state as a “great diplomat” and “one of the greatest and most skilled global business leaders of our time.” The 64-year old Texan is known for his firm commitment in confronting radical Islam, Sharia and a genuine defender of human rights. John Bolton too is an individual with firm determination of confronting radical Islam.

A source inside Trump’s transition team told Weekly Blitz that they are closely monitoring the case of imprisoned anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who is languishing in jail since 2012. Several members of the US Senate, and US Congress expressed anger knowing that the government of Muslim Bangladesh has completely ignored the US House Resolution HR-64 passed in 2007 in defence of Shoaib Choudhury. They say, this ignorance is a direct insult to the US Congress and the people of the United States of America. They further said, by keeping an anti – jihadist journalist in prison for the ‘crime’ of confronting radical Islam, Bangladesh authorities clearly proved themselves as darling of Islamist, jihadist, suicide – attackers, stabbers, and radical Islam.

Meanwhile several anti – Israel journalists and individuals in Bangladesh are making frantic bids in misguiding various individuals in the West about the case of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. Most of these local individuals and journalists have special relations with Iran, Hamas, Palestine, and enemies of the State of Israel.

Comments

comments