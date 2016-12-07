Washington’s new diplomatic approach

By Natasha Lankina

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his annual state of nation speech said, “We don’t want confrontation with anyone. We don’t need it. We are not seeking and have never sought enemies. We need friends.”

Mr. Putin said, “We are ready to cooperate with the new US administration (of President-elect Donald Trump). We have a shared responsibility to ensure international security.”

Any US-Russia co-operation would have to be mutually beneficial and even-handed, he said. President Putin has spoken previously of his hope that US President-elect Donald Trump may help restore tattered Moscow-Washington relations, and it is most possible that Putin is unlikely to want to dial up anti-Western (more precisely anti-American rhetoric before Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

President Putin rightly said, Russia never wants enemies and always needs friend. We Russians always believe – once a friend is friend for life. That is the spirit of every Russian. We never abandon or forget our old friends.

Before going into further details on the titled topic, let me first say few words about one of our old friends. Many people may not know, imprisoned anti-jihadist newspaper Weekly Blitz, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury worked as the correspondent, and then Chief Correspondent of Russian news agency Itar-Tass (previously TASS) for a period of seven years. He played important and extremely effective role in letting untwisted news about Russia get published in Bangladeshi media. Mainstream newspaper in Dhaka published prolific articles on the Islamist terrorists in Chechnya, and many other crucial issues. In those days, after the unexpected and sudden collapse of the Soviet Union, it wasn’t an easy task for the Bureau Chief of the Russian News Agency in getting articles or reports published in misled, if not hostile news media in a Muslim nation. Especially Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury showed his excellent journalistic skills in getting news and opinion editorials against the Muslim Chechen terrorists published in the Muslim press in Bangladesh.

Those of us, who know Shoaib Choudhury, we definitely respect and admire him as being a genuine friend of the Russian people. It indeed is a matter of great shame that Kremlin did not even utter a word about the wrong imprisonment of this heroic journalist. Our silence on this issue would only put cloud on the pride of every Russian and it puts the very value of our society into doubt where we boast- once a friend is friend for life.

Back to the titled topic. The most important task of Donald Trump and his entire team would be to pay due importance to the issue of fighting radical Islam and jihad, especially at a time when, according a recent report of Reuters, large number of Islamic State fighters as well as jihadists may already have entered Europe in the disguise of tourists or refugees.

European Union police agency Europol warned, Islamist groups pose threat to 28-nation bloc. Bloc. Europol said, the most probable forms of attack would be those used in recent days, from the mass shooting and suicide bombing seen in Paris and Brussels to stabbings and other attacks by the lone wolves.

Europol said, “If Islamic State is defeated in severely weakened in Syria/Iraq by the coalition forces, there may be an increased rate in the return of foreign fighters and their families from the region to the EU or to other conflict areas.”

It said, Islamic State was also likely to start planning attacks and sending jihadists to Europe from Libya and that other groups, including Al-qaeda and its affiliates, also continue to pose a threat to the continent.

Here we need to understand a plain fact, jihadist groups such as Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Hamas etc would definitely try and penetrate inside the US either from Syria, or Iraq, or Libya, or countries such as Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Maldives, where Islamic State in particular had already established footprints.

It is encouraging to see President-elect Trump is not stepping into the same shoes of bankrupt diplomacy of out-going President Obama. There is no room to get shy in admitting a simple truth- due to their totally bankrupt and hypocritical diplomacy, Barack Obama administration had already damaged the very dignity of the US. Taking advantage of such ‘excellent opportunity’ countries like India, China, Iran etc had already emerged into dominant powers or let me put it more straight – regional superpowers by elbowing United States almost out of the ‘show’. Even eight years back, US ambassadors in Asia were enjoying due importance while in recent years, US ambassadors were compared with domestic help and even US Assistant Secretary of State as ‘minister worth two cents’ by some second-graded politicians in South Asia. Donald Trump and his administration will need to work hard in reviving the lost glory of the United States of America. For attaining this goal, they must abandon the funny attempts made by Obama administration in appeasing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and almost treating him like a god. Modi is the PM of a corruption-plagued country, where almost 40 percent of the total population are living below poverty level. I fail to understand as to why Barack Obama was such over-enthusiastically interested in Modi. Just look into India and Bangladesh. While Bangladesh is all set to cross the growth ratio of China and in next 10 years would definitely emerge as Asian economic Superpower, India is still struggling in resolving hunger or water crisis and the economy actually is getting dried slowly. No doubt, Narendra Modi is a great orator who has so far succeeded in keeping his nation hypnotised (if not befooled) by his mere blank words of hope. Modi’s campaign slogan was – ‘good days ahead’ (Acche Din Aanewala Hai), Indians still are waiting for the ‘good days’ though they are getting burdened with bad experiences and consequences almost on a regular basis.

Donald Trump’s newer approach towards Pakistan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also is very encouraging. It reminds me of Trump’s words – America will be great again.



Comments

comments