Wrong and misleading assessment of Trump era

Nasrin Sultana Khan

Enemies of the United States of America want the land of braves and heroes to be divided. Because they know, only a nation would fall when it get divided. Following the November 8 Presidential election, for the first time in the history of democracy of the US, the entire nation has been seriously divided into two blocs – pro and anti – Trump. Although most of the sensible supporters of Clinton had already accepted the election result, there still are few hundred thousands of people, who just cannot accept Donald Trump as their President, and want Hillary Clinton do ‘something’ or even ‘anything’ to stop the Republicans from government on January 19. This certainly is a dangerous tendency, which may offer grand opportunity to the enemies of the US in doing ‘something’ or ‘anything’ in turning the country into fertile land of hatred and anarchism. Radical Islam and its followers did establish strong footprint in several countries, where politics or ideological differences had seriously polarized or divided any nation.

A large segment of the US media and hundred percent of the anti – American, and Muslim media are continuing numerous forms of offensives on Donald Trump and his team. They are portraying Trump and his team member as evil or even demons. After Trump, the person in the team who is facing unkind of course unethical media offensives is Stephen (Steve) Bannon, who has been already picked by the President – elect Trump as his Chief Strategist and advisor in the White House. Muslim press is violently against Steve Bannon, because he strongly confronts radical Islam.

Some of the critics of Donald Trump predict, he won’t keep lots of his electoral pledges, and during Donald Trump’s tenure, authoritarian rulers around the world will enjoy ‘happy time’ as Washington won’t anymore bother about human rights, freedom of press, freedom of expression, and democracy anywhere beyond the territory of the US.

Muslim columnists and so-called pundits say, Trump will not deepen relations with Israel and will never recognise Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the Jewish State.

Are these forecasts and assessment about Trump era … true? Most definitely not! Just look at the already finalized member of the Trump administration! Retired General James Mattis, Lt Gen Michael Flynn, Congressman Mike Pompeo, Steven Bannon and others – they definitely are going to be very tough on radical Islam, jihad, dictatorship etc. In fact, these name are real nightmare for Islamist, jihadist, patrons and appeasers for radical Islam in particular.

Biggest challenge for Trump and his team is to fight radical Islam – Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Boko haram, Al – Sayyaf, Hamas, Al-Shabab, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Harkat ul Jihad, Ansar- al- Islam, Jama’atul Mujahideen etc etc etc. Trump and his team has to be very tough on these Islamist militancy groups, for the sake of world peace.

Trump will also show no mercy to dictators or authoritarian regimes in the world. Why? Because, jihadists are using countries under authoritarian rule as their safe havens. To defeat radical Islam, the first and foremost task would be to extend fullest support to people of the respective countries in waging mass movement and topple-down dictators or authoritarian rulers.

Comments

comments