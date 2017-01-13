Alarming rise in dengue cases in Bangladesh

Special Correspondent

In 2016, more than 10 thousand people were affected by dengue alone in Bangladesh although National Health Crisis Monitoring centre and Control Room shows the figure to be 6 thousand with 14 cases of deaths.

According to a report published in a local daily, 28 areas in the capital (Dhaka), including Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Uttara, Dhanmondi, Bashundhara, Nikunja, Badda, Rampura, Baily Road, Paltan, Kakrail, Segun Bagicha, Ramna, Motijheel, Kawranbazar, Mohakhali and Lalmatia, have extremely heavy presence of Aedes Mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting disease like dengue and zika, the number of dengue cases pose great threat to public health.

Most alarming fact is, nut of the over 10 thousand cases of dengue detected in 2016, almost 99 percent were in Dhaka, while there had been 37 dengue cases in Chittagong last year.

During the first 10 days of 2017, over 15 cases of dengue had already been reported in Dhaka city alone and it is feared that the number may continue to increase in the coming days.

According to experts, the cases of dengue is on sharp rise due to erratic rainfall and rise in the temperature due climate change and unplanned urbanisation.

While the cases of dengue are on alarming rise authorities concerned are clearly lethargic in taking appropriate measures. Regular activities of spraying pesticides are almost at halt. Such a situation is compelling the sufferers in spending substantial amount in buying aerosol and mosquito repellent.

Since last 10 years, sale of mosquito repellent and aerosol spray have increased almost 300 times. Manufacturers of these items are making ‘good bucks’ taking the advantage of lethargic tendencies of the authorities concerned in combating aedes mosquitoes. It was even reported in some local media that the owners of mosquito repellent and aerosol spray factories are regularly bribing the authorities concerned in not taking any measures in spraying pesticides so that their businesses can continue to boom.

Weekly Blitz is drawing attention of authorities concerned, rights groups, local and international media to this important issue.

