Former boss of the UN, Ban Ki Moon is all set to run for presidency by April this year as going to be permanently removed by the Constitutional Court of South Korea.

Although many of the political pundits saw Ban’s chance of running for the presidency from Liberal Party or the emerging conservative Party, sources in the Saenuri Party say they will have Ban Ki Moon as their party candidate for presidency once Park Geun Hye is removed.

A career diplomat Ban served as foreign minister under the late Liberal President Roh Moo Hyun from 2004 to 2006. Ban Ki Moon is the most favorite candidate for the presidency as strategists in country’s civil-military administration believe the retired Secretary General of the UN can play effective roles in protecting country’s security from the potential threats posed by DPRK (North Korea).

Once elected as the president, Ban Ki Moon would transform the Blue House into the epicenter of formulating numerous strategies and policies with the aim of intensifying both diplomatic and psychological pressure on Pyongyang.

