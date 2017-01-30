Bangladesh facing threats from radical Islamic terrorism

Special Correspondent

Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidul Hoque has issued an instruction asking field level police officials to keep eyes on the Rohingyas following allegation that some of them are being motivated to join the Islamic State.

The IGP also instructed the field level officials at the bordering districts to be very careful during the verification of identities for passports, saying (radical Islamic) militants might flee the country using fake identities.

On January 7, 2017 a leading English daily in Bangladesh published a blood – chilling report. According to this report titled – ‘Crackdown on, so are covert militant activities’, the daily wrote: On November 7, someone from Dhaka (Bangladesh) entered the domain of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Investigators found the cultural institute of a foreign country was the location of the person when he logged in to the domain. He was using wifi facility of the institute.

“Not everyone has access to the AQIS domain, believed to be operated from India. One has to know a certain operating system and have the username and password for it. Only the tested and trusted persons are provided those.

“About a month later, the same person used mobile phone and internet near a temple in the capital’s Rayerbazar area.”

It may be mentioned here that there are cultural institutes of Iran, India, Russia, Germany, and France in Dhaka. Police though did not disclose name of the cultural institute wherefrom AQIS domain was accessed, but security at the cultural institute and the embassy of the foreign country has been stepped up following this development.

Bangladesh has been witnessing rise of radical Islamic terrorism since 2004. Since 2015, Bangladeshi law enforcers have discovered several hideouts of the ‘home-ground’ radical Islamic terrorists.

