Are we becoming useless idiots?

by Kazi Golam Rabbani

Abraham Lincoln said, “You can’t fool all the people all the time”, while Stephen Hawking said, “Gone are the days we could stand on our own, against the world. We need to be part of a larger group of nations, both for our security, and our trade.”

Dear readers! Please get confused at the intro of this article. Certainly there are reasons behind such odd placement of two quotes.

During spare time, Russian leaders Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin used to make fun of Western sympathisers who supported them, calling ‘poleznym idiots’ or useful idiots. But, many decades later, possibly some of our politicians have started considering the Western nations as ‘useless idiots’ or ‘empty vessels’.

When someone will seek opinion of a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), what they think of the Western leaders and ‘non-muslim’ population of that part of the world, they will answer without a pause – ‘they are infidels and enemies of Allah’, Ask them why they make such harsh remarks, they will say, ‘Westerners are continuing crusade against Islam’.

Excuse me, it’s not crusade against Islam but war on terror – if you say with anger, they will laugh at you and say, “It’s not war on terror, it’s war against Islam’.

Yes, this is the ‘popular sentiment’ unfortunately prevailing amongst most of the people in the Muslim world. And, when you confront such wrong hood, you certainly are in trouble. It may land you in jail or even cost your life.

Oscar Wilde said, “A cynic is a man who knows the price of everything but value of nothing’. But as a nation, we must have turned such cynic where we don’t know either price of value of anything. And of course, we may pay a very high price for such dangerous attitude. We might have started thinking – we can stand as a developed nation on our own, but this certainly is blunder of highest order.

Many years back, precisely in 2007, the United States Congress passed a bipartisan bill HR-64 with 406 votes in defence of internationally acclaimed award-winning anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who was falsely charged with sedition, treason and blasphemy case by the Islamist and anti-West coalition government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami; for the ‘crimes’ of confronting radical Islam and jihad, for promoting interfaith harmony, and defending the Jewish State. BNP, Jamaat and successive regime and governments considered the House Resolution of the US Congress as mere ‘piece of paper’ and applied all forms of influences in not only getting Shoaib Choudhury wrongly convicted, but also are keeping him behind bars for years, thus giving a strong message to the US – ‘Don’t poke fail to realize a simple math, the case of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is no ‘internal affair of Bangladesh’ but a matter of due importance to the international community.

Many of our leaders may think, why did the US government remained totally mum on this matter even when Shoaib Choudhury was convicted, the reply is – United States needed a real leader like Donald J Trump, to make the country great again.

After January 20th, the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, and his brilliant team members will certainly look into the US House Resolution HR-64 (2007) and let the leaders in Bangladesh know – Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is neither a criminal or ‘useless idiot’. But he is the real hero, and an ally of the US in their war against militancy, radical Islam and religious extremism.

