Can Donald Trump eradicate radical Islamic terrorism?

Dr. Abul Quashem Joarder

When ABC News asked Ivanka Trump, what she would say to those, who are worried that President Donald Trump’s administration will roll back rights, she replied, “My father is an incredible unifier. For every critic, i would say, give him time. Let him prove you wrong.”

Yes, President Trump and his administration should prove their critics wrong by sincerely moving ahead with the noble goal of transforming his/their vision into reality thus making America great again.

The biggest challenge for Trump administration is to completely eradicate radical Islamic terrorism. In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump said, “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones, and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth.”

Hope, Trump administration will too agree – radical Islamic terrorism is a bi-product of radical Islam and anti-Semitism. And of course, the poisonous seeds of radical Islam and anti-Semitism are spreading fast in both Arab and non-Arab Muslim nations.

Bangladesh is one of the Muslim nations, which is facing constant threats of being taken over by the evil forces named radical Islam. One of the two largest political parties in the country-Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are violently pro-radical Islam. It also is extremely anti-Semitic. All of the Muslim leaders of BNP, including its top brasses consider Jews in particular as ‘enemies of Allah’. They feel delighted whenever Jews or Christians are killed or slaughtered. BNP considers Israel as ‘enemy State’ and considers jihadists as their blood-brothers. According to some analysts, BNP, by nature and principle are no different than Muslim Brotherhood.

BNP not only consists of radical Islamists but it also houses repatriated jihadists from Taliban, Hamas, and even Al Qaeda. There had been media reports about few of the ‘supreme’ leaders of this party having connections with Islamic State.

Trump administration must be aware of a fact that, BNP spent millions of dollars during campaign of Hillary Clinton as the Islamists never wanted Donald Trump become the President. Because, darlings and patrons of radical Islamic terrorism knew well – once Donald Trump becomes the US President, days of radical Islam will be numbered.

Now let me give an example of BNP’s notoriety Islamic terrorists. I also will give example about BNP’s anti-US and anti-Semitic mindset.

In 2003, internationally acclaimed award-winning anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was arrested Dhaka International Airport (in Bangladesh) on his way to Tel Aviv for attending an international peace conference jointly organized by the US Department of State, and Tel Aviv University. At the direct instructions of the then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia (chief of BNP) and her Islamist cohorts in the cabinet, such as, Matiur Rahman Nizami and Ali Ahsan Mujahid (top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami), police brought sedition, treason, and blasphemy charges against Shoaib Choudhury by falsely accusing him as a ‘Mossad spy’.

There had been great reaction in the West following this arrest. Committee to Protect Journalists, PEN America, RSF and other organizations demanded release of this esteemed journalist. Members of the US Congress, mentionable Mark Steven Kirk, Tom Lantos, Nita Lowey, Peter King, Steve Chabot, Mike Pompeo, Newt Gingrich, Steve Rothman and other came forward in defence of Shoaib Choudhury. Sensing serious consequences of wrongly keeping this anti-jihadist journalist in prison, BNP and its Islamist partners in the government released him though on bail after 17 months, they never dropped this false case. Instead, they repeatedly bluffed the members of the US Congress and rights groups saying the case were being dropped.

In 2007, the United States Congress passed a bipartisan House Resolution (HR-64) with 406 votes demanding immediate dropping of the false case and refrain from harassing Shoaib Choudhury in future.

But unfortunately, Obama administration did not pursue this important issue as they did not intend annoying their radical Islamic ‘friends’ in the Arab and non-Arab Muslim countries.

Agents and cohorts of radical Islamic terrorism are making constant bids in keeping Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in prison, as long as they can!

Here I would like to quote from John Stuart Mill, who said, “A man who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.”

Shoaib choudhury has been confronting radical Islamic terrorism since long. He has been denouncing anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial. He has been promoting interfaith Harmony.

Now hopefully the days of darkness and extreme ordeals of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is going to fade-away very soon. Because, now Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States of America.

President Trump has vowed to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth. He said, the Trump administration will unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism.

In Donald Trump war against radical Islamic terrorism, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is an old and trusted ally. Hopefully, Trump administration will immediately look into the matter of prolonged imprisonment of Shoaib Choudhury.

President Trump needs to give voice to courageous journalists like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. And of course, Donald Trump will do that. Because, he will, and only he can completely eradicate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth. And we know, President Trump is the man of deeds – not mere blank words.

