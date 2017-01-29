Cruel media assault on Donald Trump

by Ahmed Zayed

It had never happened before! It cannot be accepted from the media, which is considered as the fourth pillar of the State. It can never be considered as journalism. Instead, it is terrorism.

Yes, I am talking about cruel and senseless media assault on Donald Trump, members of his family, and members of his excellent team.

Soon after Mr. Trump entered the scene in getting nomination of the Republican Party, most of the media in the US, and almost all of the world media, with exception of a few, such as Fox News, Washington Times, Breitbart News, New York Observer, Weekly Blitz etc began a rowdy, uncivilized, senseless, and cruel assault with the nasty agenda of character assassination of Donald Trump. If we look through the media clippings of that time, we will see with gravest shock that the hostile media were using selecting photographs of Mr. Trump to portray him as an angry person, and a person with unstable mind.

Anyone with elementary knowledge would immediate realize, on seeing those press clippings, there had been an orchestrated assault on Donald Trump, clearly with the agenda of stopping him from becoming the 45th President of the United States.

The media even did not hesitate in making outrageous attempts of maligning personal image of Melania Trump, and now, they even did not spare Barron Trump.

Amongst the team members of Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, retired General James Mattis, Mike Pompeo, retired Lt Gen Michael Flynn, and David Friedman faced (and still are facing), notorious media assaults.

There had been even false claims by some media, underestimating the number of people who turned out on January 20th for the swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump. Although the Trump administration had presented alternative facts to counter ‘low inauguration crowd’ estimated by the hostile media, there had not been any sign of getting corrected. We certainly echo what Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on ‘Fox News Sunday’ – “The point is not the crown size. The point is the attacks and the attempts to delegitimize this President in one day. And we’re going to sit around and take it.”

Absolutely! Not only the Trump team members, but we, those sensible and responsible media are not going to sit around and let this media hostility and falsehood continue. Call us pro-Trump newspaper – that won’t bother us. Instead, it is our moral responsibility to be with President Donald Trump, and each and every members of his administration in upholding the truth against lies. To us, to every member of this newspaper – Donald Trump is extremely precious, because, he has vowed to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism completely from the face of the earth.

This pledge makes President Donald Trump extremely important to Weekly Blitz, because, for years, our editor, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has been confronting radical Islamic terrorism, and for this ‘crime’ he has been languishing in prison since 2012 in Bangladesh serving rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason and blasphemy case.

