Dear President Trump, poster girl Munira Ahmed is not Bangladesh!

Munira Ahmed, a 32-year-old New Yorker and Bangladeshi Muslim-American had a photo taken of her covered in an American flag hijab. The picture is from a 2007 photoshoot for the cover of Muslim-American magazine ‘Illume’ by photographer Ridwan Adhami. Now a decade later, this photo has become a part of anti-Trump propaganda.

Shepard Fairey, an artist who created ‘Hope’ poster for Barack Obama’s campaign released a series of posters with the clear agenda of making President Donald Trump controversial.

Munira told Mashable in a phone interview that she heard that Shepard Fairey received a call from Barack Obama (during his last days as the president of the US), praising the work.

Obama and his team had even given encouragement to Amplifier Foundation, which organized the protest on January 21 in Washington DC.

Without any hesitation it can be said that since remaining in the White House, Obama definitely breached his oath by greeting and encouraging Fairey for his anti-Trump activities.

It is crystal clear, those who participated in the January 21 are supporters of Clinton and by promoting ‘we The People’ poster with photos of Munira being her head covered in an American flag hijab, this crowd has left an alarming sign of their agenda of Islamizing the US.

Munira Ahmed may adore radical Islamic terrorism, she may even dream of transforming United States into an Islamic State or even caliphate – she may consider Jews as ‘enemies of Allah’ or Israel as an ‘enemy state’, but she definitely does not represent a secular Bangladesh. She even does not represent real Muslims. Because, real Muslims have nothing to fear from President Donald Trump. Those Muslims having sympathy and support for radical Islamic terrorists may fear Trump.

