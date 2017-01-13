DPRK set for ICBM test

News Desk

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has already reported that Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) is all set to test fire country’s first Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) from any of the places soon.

According sources, the ICBM is capable of crossing the Atlantic and Pyongyang may test fire this must publicized arsenal ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump.

Pyongyang has been demanding recognition as a nuclear state of years and it had already been under numerous punitive sanctions.

Experts say, international sanctions or punitive measures did not work on DPRK in taming the country from its nuclear ambition.

DPRK leader Marshal Kim Jong Un made the announcement of his country’s success in developing ICBM, although many of the Western leaders expressed doubt on this claim.

Test firing of ICBM by Pyongyang may further complicate the existing tension in the Korean Peninsula, while some sees it as a risk of the outbreak of Third World War.

Experts on Korean affairs say, United State and the West should initiate immediate dialogue with Pyongyang in resolving tension in the Korean Peninsula instead of continuing sanctions and punitive measures.

Trump administration is expected taking smarter and newer diplomatic approach on a number of global issues.

The US on January 5 said, DPRK had demonstrated a qualitative improvement in its nuclear and missile capabilities.

Comments

comments