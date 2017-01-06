Fake social media accounts of President-elect Trump and family

Blitz Exclusive

Almost one month after being elected as the 45th President of the United State of America, there are dozens of fake accounts of President-elect Donald J Trump on the Facebook.

Weekly Blitz team has identified several Facebook accounts of Donald Trump as well as Fan Pages. Some of these fake accounts on the Facebook (as well as Fan Pages) contain extremely offensive and vulgar language. In one of such pages (Facebook account), it writes – “Now I am your President and will fuck you all.”

There are Dozens of fake Fan Pages of Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, and even first lady Melania Trump on the Facebook.

Weekly Blitz also has identified several fake accounts of Linda Mcmahon, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway, Betsy Devos, Jason Miller, Ben Carson, Andy Puzder, Gary Cohn, Scott Pruitt, Terry Branstad, Lt Gen Michael Flynn, Gen James Mattis, Gen John Kelly, Jeff Sessions, and Reince Priebus. There also are dozens of Fan Pages, some of which containing derogatory comments.

It is surprising that fake accounts of an elected President are still active on the Facebook. Our team already reported Facebook about some of these fake accounts and pages.

There also are large number of fake accounts and or Fan Pages of Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, John Kerry, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping, Dalai Lama, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rodrigo Duterte, Narendra Modi, Nawaz Sharif and other global figures on the Facebook.

Facebook accounts of Jewish and Christian females also are being copied by some suspicious men in recent times. To prevent such odds, Facebook users should regularly search to make sure their accounts are not being cloned by any unscrupulous quarters.

