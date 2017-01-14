God bless Donald J Trump!

Special Correspondent

Donald J Trump will take oath as the 45th President of the US on January 19. But it seems that enemies of this most talented person are not leaving any stone untouched in publicly maligning his image. Possibly for the first time in the history of the American politics, the entire state machinery and especially CIA are making most outrageous bids against Donald Trump by ‘leaking’ information about russian intelligence agencies having more than one tape (video) of Trump’s sexual relations with Russian girls.

CIA said, there was supposedly more than one tape, not just video but audio, more than one date, and not just in Moscow but in St Petersburg as well.

Trump has branded the leaked document claims, which include allegations that he was filmed in a Russian hotel room engaging in activities of a sexual nature, as fake news.

CIA circulated this rumor amongst major media outlets as a last bid of stopping Donald Trump in entering the White House. A number of Arab nations, including Iran are reportedly ‘encouraging’ several CIA officials in ‘Doing anything’ in stopping Trump.

With a hostile CIA, Donald Trump certainly faces tremendous security threats from the enemies within.

