Milo Yiannopoulos is a hero

by Sohail Choudhury

George Washington said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

Anti – America and pro radical Islamic terrorism bloc visibly are mad at Milo Yiannopoulos, senior editor at Breitbart News. They are trying to portray this bold and extremely courageous journalist as a ‘hate monger’. They even are envy of this popularity and attempt to mock his signing of a book deal with Threshold Editions, a concern of the publishers Simon and Schuster. What is the ‘crime’ of Milo Yiannopoulos? He confronts radical Islamic terrorism! For this simple and just fact, Milo has become one of the prime targets of the syndicated band of writers and columnists within and outside United States.

Although everyone around us, starting from Vladimir Putin to Theresa May, Angela Merkel to Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu to Sheikh Hasina are vowing confronting radical Islamic terrorism, unfortunately those journalists, who have been risking their lives by writing against militancy – those powerful and prolific journalists like Milo Yiannopoulos, Steve Bannon, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and others are becoming victims of radical Islamic terrorists or their patrons and darlings within print and electronic media, and syndicated propaganda continues with the clear agenda of assassinating their characters. Because, for a comfortable conquest of radical Islamic terrorism, and gradual Islamisation of the world, voices like Milo, Bannon and Shoaib Choudhury must be either silenced or suffocated, and radical Islamic terrorists understand this simple math.

President Donald Trump already has become the number-one target of the band of jihadists for his bold pledges of eradicating radical Islamic terrorists from the face of the earth. Members of the Trump administration, starting from Jared Kushner to retired General James Mattis, from Mike Pompeo to retired Lt Gen Michael Flynn, from Reince Priebus to David Friedman (and of course Steve Bannon, former executive chairman of Breitbart News) are facing cruel, senseless and unacceptable media assaults.

A section of the media are seen enthusiastically hostile towards President Trump. They don’t hesitate in making foul attempts of putting each of the noble initiatives of Mr. Trump into the clouds of controversy. It seems as if these corrupt media have taken the oath of defaming Donald Trump in each of his brilliant efforts.

When Trump signed an executive order barring US federal funding for foreign NGOs that support abortion – a section of media began undue hue and cry. I would like to quote here the comment of White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said, “The president, it’s no secret, has made it very clear he’s a pro-life president. He vows to stand up for all Americans, including the unborn.”

But, the corrupt media aren’t ready either appreciating President Trump for this pro-life decision, or subscribing to the correct statement of Sean Spicer. Instead, they continue propaganda against this.

It seems like President Trump has to confront two major enemies – radical Islamic terrorists, and corrupt (actually rogue) media.

This is very unfortunate! But of course, nothing can stop President Donald Trump, members of his administration, and few sensible media such as Breitbart News And that makes journalists like Milo Yiannopoulos, a hero in our eyes.

Sohail Choudhury is the Executive Editor, Weekly Blitz. He can be reached at: sohail.choudhury@gmail.com or editor@weeklyblitz.net

Comments

comments