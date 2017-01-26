President Donald Trump should team-up with Sheikh Hasina in fighting militancy

Mustafa Ali Noor

Warmest congratulations to President Donald J Trump and his entire team, and family members!

During his historic speech as the 45th President of the US, Trump said, “From the day forward, a new vision will govern our land, from this day forward it’s going to be only America first! America first.”

This is exactly what a nation expects from a true patriotic leader. By upholding interests of America at the top of any priorities, President Trump has clearly signalled – he and his excellent team can definitely make America great again.

Donald Trump has taken the huge responsibility as the 45th President of the US at a time when Americans are suffering from a declining economy, rise in unemployment, and the entire world being threatened by Islamist militancy and terrorism. Barack Obama has left the tremendous responsibility on President Trump in fighting and defeating Islamic State, Al Qaeda and jihadist outfits around the world. Donald Trump also needs to initiate effective policies in helping several countries and nations in the world in not going into the grips of rogue political parties, which are patrons and darlings, and even cohorts of the jihadists.

This is one of many areas-combating Islamist militancy, where President Donald Trump needs to fully cooperate with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been relentlessly and very boldly combating Islamists, jihadists and political Islam.

Following the tragic assassination of the founding father of country in 1975, Bangladesh clearly is under the risk of being turned into an Islamist country as pro-jihadist forces such as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its ideological and political partner Jamaat-e-Islami are consistently trying in transforming a secular Bangladesh into a Sharia or Islamist country.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is fighting Islamist militancy and terrorism in one hand and the anti liberation and anti Bangladesh forces in another hand.

In today’s world, Sheikh Hasina is one of the finest statesmen, who also has dedicated her life for the betterment of her people. education. Those who had seen Bangladesh before 2009 now will be simply astonished witnessing massive infrastructural development, improved connectivity, extremely liberal policies offered to foreign investors, rule of law, and a breath of fresh air in politics. Days of political chaos, strikes, political hooliganism, destructive politics are quickly losing steam. You won’t find any group of religious bigots chanting ISIS or Taliban proto-type slogans on the streets of the country any more. When BNP led Islamist government were in power, from 1991-1996 and 2001-2006, Islamists and jihadists were Bangladesh already is a role model amongst the developing nations for it’s brilliance in attaining tremendous economic growth. Sheikh Hasina also has put maximum emphasis on empowerment of women and girl’s receiving patronisation from the ruling elites in flexing muscle.

We request President Donald Trump to make Bangladesh his first destination in South Asia, when he begins foreign tours.

As we know, Donald Trump is sincerely willing to combat Islamist militancy and terror, he and his administration will find their most dependable ally in Sheikh Hasina in combating both militancy, terror and political Islam.

We also call upon our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to extend her fullest support towards the Trump administration.

At the same time, we urge Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to immediately release internationally known anti-militancy journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury from prison. Shoaib Choudhury is serving rigorous imprisonment in a false case of sedition, treason and blasphemy brought against him by BNP led Islamist coalition government in 2003. Individuals like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury should not be in prison. Instead Sheikh Hasina should find those jihadist cohorts inside BNP and Jamaat, who brought this false charges against Shoaib Choudhury and bring them into book.

