Sheikh Hasina’s war on terror

by Nasrin Sultana Khan

In economic progress, Bangladesh already has emerged as an inspiring example or role model to the developing countries. If political stability continues, by 2021, Bangladesh will possibly reach the status of a upper middle income nation, and by 2041, a developed nation. This fact has already been endorsed by economic analysts in the world. Certainly, as patriots and pro-liberation forces, we want our country to reach will make our heads further high.

While continuing her brilliant efforts in transforming Bangladesh into Bangabandhu’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bangla), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is facing numerous challenges. One of the major challenges is combating Islamist militancy and terror. We all know, the entire world today is facing threats from radical Islam, religious extremism and terror. And of course, combating Islamist militancy is no easy task. Especially in Bangladesh, this challenge even is much tougher. Because majority of our population are either uneducated or extremely biased towards radical thoughts preached by religious fundamentalists for decades. For many years, Bangladesh had been under military dictatorship or ruled by pro-Islamist nexus. They had extended patronisation to religious bigotry. Their agenda were to turn Bangladesh into a neo-Pakistan.

Sheikh Hasina strongly upholds the spirit of secularism and had always been uncompromising towards religious extremism.

Ever since Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2008 through a landslide victory, she has been facing numerous challenges. But, major challenge for her has been combating Islamist militancy. Thanks to members of Bangladesh Police in particular who had already shown tremendous efficiency and success in already nabbing large number of kingpin and members of jihadist groups and almost bringing the situation under full control. While most of the developed nations are sweating in combating Islamic militancy, Bangladesh has proved, they have the utmost sincerity and efficiency in combating such evil forces.

For President Donald Trump and the global leaders, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be considered as the most reliable partner and allies in combating militancy and terror.

Comments

comments