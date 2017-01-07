US firm admits bribing Angola, China & Bangladesh officials

News Desk

General Cable Corp (BGC), a Kentucky-based wire manufactured admitted to the US Justice Department, and Securities and Exchange Commission about paying bribes to officials in Angola, China and Bangladesh, and agreed to pay more than US$ 75 million to resolve allegations of this bribing.

BGC admitted its executives knew outside agents bribed officials in order to win business. The company agreed to pay a US$ 20 million penalty to settle the Justice Department’s bribery allegations. Separately, General Cable agreed to pay USD 6.5 million to settle a related US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, and also agreed to surrender US$ 51 million in profits it made from the schemes.

The US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it a crime for companies to bribe overseas officials to win business.

General Cable have cooperated with US authorities and voluntarily disclosed the issues including full details of the officials who receives bribes from the US company.

Over the past year, the Justice Department has encouraged companies to disclose bribery allegations by offering lighter penalties if they fully cooperate.

US Justice Department can take punitive measures against recipients of bribe, which include blacklisting their names.

Comments

comments