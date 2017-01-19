They want him to say – Death to Israel!

by Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

They condemn him. Make fun of him. In a rude voice they ask-’Zionist? How a Muslim can even support israel? Don’t you know, they’re our enemies? Don’t you know, they are enemies of Allah? Think of the life after death. You’ll burn in eternal hellfire for the sin of defending the Jews – for defending Israel. Come to your sense. Jews or Israel can’t save you. They’ve used you. Now they’ve abandoned you. Because you’re in jail. They know we can execute you-hang you. They no more need you. Because your need is finished. They’ll now find someone else. Another idiot like you. To defend them and their Israel. How many years you have spent in jail for supporting Israel? Just think! It’s more than five years. Previously 17 months and now 49 plus months. Did the Jews or Israelis ever enquired about you or members of your family? Did they approach their friends in the West to speak in your defence? Did they? If you were in prison for Iran or any of our muslim nations, we would have set you free in days or weeks, and we would never abandon you. But look, what Jews are doing to you. If you want to get free, if you want to save your life, abandon them. Come to the right path. Join our voice and say – death to Israel.’

Showing clippings of some US and Jewish newspaper, including Times of Israel, they said, ‘Look into this stuffs. See what Jews and Israel. A liar. A fraud. Still you think they’re your friends? Brother and sisters? Shame on you.’

These are not script of any drama or text from any novel. These aren’t my imaginary dialogues. Each and every word mentioned above are true. Absolutely true!

This is how anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is humiliated. Every time. By the enemies and critics of the Jewish State, and the Jews.

Shoaib Choudhury will never buy the wrong words. Although he can’t even give reply to most of these harsh words. Because – he is not a free man like you and I. He is languishing in prison, since 2012, serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment. For the ‘crime’ of confronting radical Islam and jihad, for promoting interfaith harmony, and for defending the state of Israel.

The US Congress passed a bipartisan resolution (HR-64) in defence of this courageous journalist with 406 votes. But, Bangladesh authorities ignores this resolution.

In 2003, Salah Uddin Shoaib Shoaib Choudhury was arrested at Dhaka International Airport on his way to Tel Aviv, Israel for attending and international peace conference jointly organized by the Tel Aviv University, Hebrew Writer’s Association and the US State Department. Islamist coalition government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh (JIB) enthusiastically branded Shoaib Choudhury as a ‘Mossad agent’ and brought sedition, treason, and blasphemy charges against him. Following the arrest, he was placed on remand and tortured mercilessly. During a public meeting of JIB, its leader Moulana Matiur Rahman Nezami demanded capital punishment saying, “We must not show minimum sympathy to this Mossad agent”

All of us has celebrated new year. But, Shoaib Choudhury had no celebration. Because, in jail, new year is just another day in the calendar of Republic of Darkness. Family members of this journalist had no celebrations too, for years. Because, they have to bear the pain of running from post to pillar, seeking justice for this man. They have to meet the ongoing expenses, including legal expenses, while the only earning member of the family is in prison for years.

I am already tired of seeking support from the conscious people in defence of Shoaib Choudhury. Lots of times I had sought support – but no one really came forward. It seems to me, they want Shoaib Choudhury to say- ‘death to Israel’. Although, this man will never utter those wrong words.

Comments

comments