Why Weekly Blitz is distinctively different?

by Dr. Abul Quashem Joarder

Several years back, I read few commentaries in a largely circulated English daily in Bangladesh saying Weekly Blitz was never the most influential newspaper. In their terminology, Weekly Blitz is a ‘minor’ newspaper as its size of readership is ‘much lower’ than that of the aforesaid daily.

Director General of International Law Development (IDLO), Irene Z Khan gave best answer to this controversy. She said, “The greatness of a newspaper is not measured by the size of is readership but measured by its influence and credibility.”

Absolutely! Does Weekly Blitz enjoy credibility and does it have any influence? The replies are-yes and of course. Since its launch 13 years back, not a single news or content of this paper had ever been protested. Moreover, Weekly Blitz deserves full credit for getting jihadist outfit Hizbut Tahrir blacklisted by the US Department of State, hate-preacher Dr. Zakir Naik unmasked, and a lot more instances. Please check Wikipedia for further details.

Some people make fun of Weekly Blitz editor and internationally acclaimed award-winning anti-jihadist journalist, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury saying, he is a fool and that is why he has been promoting unpopular opinion (defending Israel by sitting in Bangladesh, a country that considers the Jewish State as ‘enemy nation’), and in their argument, ‘Shoaib Choudhury unnecessarily risk his life by doing so!

Here again, William Arthur Ward has the most fitting response to the critics of this exceptionally courageous journalist. He wrote, “But risks must be taken because the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing. The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing. He may avoid suffering and sorrow, but he cannot learn, feel, change, grow or live. Chained by his servitude he is a slave who has forfeited all freedom.” “Only a person who risks is free.”

I would absolutely agree with William Arthur Ward. Just think of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and other towering figures of the history. Didn’t they take risk? Of course they did! They did go through ordeals and suffering. Mandela and Bangabandhu spent years in prison. They faced sedition and treason charges. But in the end, they made history and became iconic figures. In this world, Mandelas and Bangabandhu will born again and again. In different countries and races. And they only will make this world, a better place for all of us.

If anyone will ask-is Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury too a hero? Without a second thought, I will say – indeed he is! If they say, Shoaib sedition, treason (and blasphemy) case, I will say – Mandela and Bangabandhu too faced sedition and treason cases. When anyone will confront wrong hood, when anyone will tell the truth, when anyone will remain fearless in front of red eyes of the oppressors – s/he will certainly face extreme adversity. And when someone keeps his head high, ignoring threats of intimidations, s/he certainly will become a hero.

Weekly Blitz must be feeling proud (and they do) by having a fearless hero like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury as their editor. Weekly Blitz may not have money, it may not have the glamour like those wealthy newspapers, they even may be suffering and struggling for survival, but this paper indeed is – distinctively different.

Mahatma Gandhi or Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib should have received Nobel Prize during their lives. But they didn’t. Should the Nobel Committee make this decision, the Nobel Prize itself should have been glorified.

Our problem is – we don’t judge the great people when they are around us. But we feel their vacuum, only when they leave.

We may not give Shoaib Choudhury the honor and appreciation he well deserves, but future will certainly place him in the golden book of heroes and great people.

Comments

comments