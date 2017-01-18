Will Newt Gingrich and ex-senator Mark Kirk be picked in President-elect Trump team?

Special Correspondent

Just days before Donald J Trump takes oath as the 45th President of the US, his transition team members are working day and night in assisting the President-elect in finalizing names of the members of his administration.

Meanwhile, ex-senator Dan Coats (73) has been chosen as the director of national intelligence, which oversees coordination between Department of Homeland Security, Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Security Agency.

Coats served as a Republican senator from Indiana from 1989 to 1999 and then from 2011 to the end of his term on January 3, 2017. He will serve as the coordinator of 16 intelligence and security agencies and would be president’s principal advisor on their work.

According to media reports, Donald Trump may reshape and possibly slim down the US intelligence these agencies. The Wall Street Journal said, Trump wants to scale back the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and restructure the CIA.

There are possibilities of former Speaker of the House, Congressman Newt Gingrich and ex-Senator from Illinois, Mark Steven Kirk getting important posts in the Trump administration.

