America gets a hero as the National Security Advisor

by Priyanka Choudhury

Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster has been named by President Donald Trump as the National Security Advisor.

General Mcmaster is highly regarded military tactician and a valuable strategic thinker. He is admired and respected by everyone in the military.

The national security advisor will be playing vital role in President Trump’s pledge of eliminating radical Islamic terrorism completely from the face of earth.

Defence analysts and counterterrorism experts are seeing the appointment of McMaster as the finest decision of President Trump.

The national security advisor is an independent aide to the president and has broad influence over foreign policy and will be attending National Security Council meetings along with the heads of the State Department, the Department of Defence and key security agencies.

He will also be initiating effective measures in confronting anti-Semitism. Weekly Blitz congratulates Lt Gen Herbert Raymond McMaster and wishes him all the very best. God bless America!

Comments

comments