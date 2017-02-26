Bangladeshi political parties under scanner in the West

Blitz Exclusive

Following a verdict of a Federal Court in Canada branding Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as ‘terrorist organization’, a number of Western nations including intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the US have started investigating past activities of all of the Bangladeshi political parties. It is learnt from credible sources that, video footage, audio clips, still photographs and newspaper clippings of political violence, campus violence, political murders, abduction, extra – judicial killings, atrocities on the religious minorities etc are being collected by the Western agencies to determine the names of Bangladeshi political parties to be listed as terrorist groups or organizations.

The period of such evidences are from 1991 to 2017. Western countries also may black-list Bangladeshi political parties promoting anti-Semitism, religious hatred, and Caliphate.

Commenting on the verdict of Canadian Federal Court, the source said, most of the major political parties in Bangladesh have past record of violent politics. Campus violences and carrying of weapons by the activists and members of these parties during violences are well documented.

It said, once these parties are black-listed, its members and activists living in the West will face legal consequences.

Foreign units of Bangladeshi political parties will also come under security scanner. There are units or branches of Bangladeshi political parties in almost every country in the world.

