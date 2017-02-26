Democracy minus Khaleda Zia: Is it viable?

by Kayser Sobhan

In most of the countries in the world, politics is mainly under the control of two major or mainstream parties. For example, in India it is Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress; in UK, Conservative Party and Labor Party; in the US, Republican Party and Democratic Party. Similarly, in Bangladesh, mainstream political parties are just two – Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). These are the main factors or main players in the politics enjoying support of over 78 percent of the eligible voters.

Awami League (AL follows secularist ideologies while BNP are largely Islamist. But, both the parties are, by and large anti-Semitic and they do not confront radical Islam. For AL, they appease radical Islam considering a significant proportion of vote base while BNP traditionally uses the card of religion as an effective tool of attracting mainly rural voters.

In 2013, when a group named Hefajat-e-Islam, which houses madrassa teachers and students made an attempt of staging Iran-styled ‘Islamic coup’ under the leadership of Allama Ahmed Safi with the agenda of establishing Sharia rule in Bangladesh, BNP Quickly pronounced solidarity to this bid though Hefazat’s mission had ultimately been foiled by country’s law enforcing agencies.

Similarly in 2006, secularist Awami League had signed a four-point treaty with Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, a pro-Caliphate political party of enforcing Sharia rule should Awami League win the general election in that year (2006).

Radical Islam has been spreading in Muslim – dominated Bangladesh due to significant influence of Tablighi Jamaat as well as Qaumi (Koranic) madrassas. According to a 2003 statistics by internationally acclaimed anti-jihadist journalist and a scholar on counterterrorism, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, there were 84,000 madrassas in Bangladesh. This number must have further increased during past forteen years.

Mainstream political parties feel supposedly shy in uttering any strong comment against radical Islam. Instead, they enthusiastically consider esteemed individuals like Shoaib Choudhury as opponent and apply numerous forms of intimidation tactics on these people.

In today’s Bangladesh, where the country is witnessing threats posed by Radical Islamic terrorism, two important topics are already circulating amongst the politicians, members of the civil society, media, and the masses.

According to media reports, Bangladesh will be holding the next general election in December 2018, and an influential segment of the ruling 14-party alliance led by Awami League are in favor of sending BNP chief Khaleda Zia to prison with conviction in corruption cases. These cases were brought against Khaleda Zia by the military-backed illegitimate regime of General Moin Uddin Ahmed and Fakhruddin that snatched power in a bloodless coup on January 11, 2007. Similar types of cases were also brought against Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina and leaders of both the parties.

Moin-Fakhruddin regime did hit the last nail in their coffin when they pushed Sheikh Hasina & Khaleda Zia into prison. One simple math those bosses of the military-backed regime failed to realize. They undermined both Sheikh Hasina & Khaleda Zia and did not know the two individuals are iconic figures in Bangladesh politics with millions of supporters. Majority of the hundred and seventy million people of Bangladesh are divided into two blocs – pro Sheikh Hasina and Pro Khaleda Zia, it won’t be unjust saying, minus Sheikh Hasina Awami League is zero, while minus Khaleda Zia BNP is zero. And of course, democracy in Bangladesh will turn eclipsed if any of the two iconic leaders are excluded from politics. This is a ground reality.

Those who are showing enthusiasm in sending Khaleda Zia to jail are definitely lacking political maturity, or they are having some ulterior agenda in their minds. They certainly know, the moment Khaleda Zia is sent to prison, the silent voters of the country will turn extremely sympathetic to her and at will only make the prospect of BNP winning the 2018 general election much brighter.

For Awami League, winning the 2018 general election for the third consecutive term won’t be smooth as silk at all. During the next general election, the ruling alliance will face multiple challenges, such as internal feud and conflicts within the partners of the alliance. International community will possibly initiate some steps in ensuring free and fair polls. Reputation of a 2014 type tamasha (mockery) is really a mission impossible.

BNP will come under global spotlight as soon as Khaleda Zia goes to jail. And in fact, that will be the beginning of BNP’s victory march towards winning a landslide in 2018 election. And hopefully, some of the policymakers of Awami League are aware of this fact.

One important point must be remembered by everyone in Bangladesh, and it is – Awami League and BNP are integral and vital factors for country’s democracy. None of these parties either can be ignored under any circumstance. Today, BNP is facing tidal waves in politics. Similarly, Awami League too faced same situation during 1975-1981. But, both the parties have huge base of supporters and it is their key asset. With this, they always can overcome any adversity – sooner or later.

Democracy will not flourish in Bangladesh by excluding any of the two major political parties in the country.

