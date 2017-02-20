DOMINANT RUMFORD PROVES TOO STRONG FOR PHACHARA AT ISPS HANDA WORLD SUPER 6 PERTH

Press Release

Perth, Australia, February 19: Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai was denied a grandstand finish by the brilliance of home favourite Brett Rumford, who beat him 2 and 1 in the gripping final of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 on Sunday.

The 17-year-old teenager already exceeded all expectations when he not only secured the last play-off spot for the match play rounds on Saturday but also stormed convincingly into the final only to be beaten by the dominant Australian, who was the 54-hole stroke play leader.

As the top seed, Rumford received a bye in the first round and defeated Hideto Tanihara, Wade Ormsby and Adam Bland on his way to the final at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

Phachara, on the other hand, had to produce a gallant effort to secure the 24th and final spot to the match play rounds. He finally prevailed after his third attempt at the play-off holes on Saturday and continued to shine by overcoming Australians Sam Brazel, Lucas Herbert, Matthew Millar and Jason Scrivener before facing off with Rumford.

Rumford got off to an encouraging start by winning the first hole before Khongwatmai drew level on the second. It remained all-square until the fourth hole when Rumford regained his advantage with a birdie at the AUD$1.75 million event that is that is tri-sanctioned by the Asian Tour, the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour.

After putting his tee-shot into the bunker on the par-three fifth and failing to get it out with his second, Phachara knew it was all over as Rumford was only left with an easy tap-in for a win.

Interesting facts of the day:

Phachara Khongwatmai turned professional when he was 14 and hit the headlines quickly when he became the youngest player to win a professional golf tournament in the world.

Phachara picked up golf at the age of nine and has already won twice on the Asian Development Tour.

He was also the youngest player to win on the Asian Development Tour in May 2015 at the age of 15.

Phachara already has two runner-up finishes in his first four starts on the Asian Tour.

Phachara was competing in his first ever matchplay event since he turned professional in 2014.

Phachara’s first name, Khongwatmai is translated as ‘Diamond’.

Prior to his win today, Brett Rumford Brett Rumford has never finished outside the top-20 in each of his last three appearances at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

Rumford’s last victory dated back to 2013 in China.

Key Quotes

Brett Rumford (Aus)

All I can say it has been a really, really tough week. You’re looking at the last six holes pretty much to win a 72 hole golf tournament. So it comes down to the nitty gritty of that same feeling of trying to win a golf tournament. But to actually have that from 9am this morning and then finishing up at 5.30om is a really long day. So it was a unique challenge in trying to win a golf championship and feeling that same emotions, tension and pressure for six holes in four straight matches. It’s just great to be back. It has been a pretty tough road last year and the year before that was even tougher with my surgery. I only saw my daughters, my twin girls for four weeks in six months, and I sort of completely fell out of love with the game and my direction in life. But it’s really nice to get my Tour card back and I feel I’ve got back my worth back as a golfer again.

Phachara Khongwatmai (Tha)

I did not feel any pressure today. After taking the last spot yesterday, I was already very happy. I just told myself to play well and enjoy. Even when I was 1-down after the fourth hole, I told myself to just play good, just try for another birdie. Doesn’t matter if I win or not. Second place is already a very good result for me this week. I picked up golf when I was in school. I was nine at that time and was asked to choose between tennis or golf. I chose golf. I decided to turn professional at 14 and won my first tournament in Hua Hin.

Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

I won’t be surprised to see something similar or something in that class to start on some of the tours. It is definitely different. It’s a massive mindset from the stroke play going to a six-hole match play. You know in six holes, you don’t have a lot of time if you start off poorly and then that makes it really challenging. But I think very entertaining for people watching and that’s what they want.

About the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

Headlined by World Number 10 Alex Noren, the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is set to revolutionise tournament golf. To be played at Lake Karrinyup Country Club from 16-19 February, 2017 and tri-sanctioned by the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Asian Tour and European Tour, the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth will combine 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days with an exciting knockout match play format for the fourth and final round.

A regular cut will fall after 36 holes before the field is then further reduced to the top-24 players following 54 holes of regulation play, with any ties for 24th place being decided by a play-off. Those remaining players will then earn their places in the six-hole shootout.

Any matches tied after the six holes will be decided in a hole-by-hole play-off.

That player will then progress to the next round of the match play or, in the case of the final match, win the tournament.

The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is a revolutionary golf tournament designed to retain the traditions of the game whilst appealing to a broader audience.

About the Asian Tour

As the official sanctioning body for professional golf in Asia, the Asian Tour leads the development of golf across the region, enhancing the careers of its members while maintaining a commitment to the integrity of the game. The Asian Tour, through its membership of the International Federation of PGA Tours, is the only recognised pan-Asian professional golf tour in Asia. This unique feature positions the Asian Tour at the pinnacle of professional golf in Asia; providing its events with Official World Ranking status. Tour Partners include ECCO (Official Footwear Sponsor), FENIX XCell (Official Apparel Supplier), Hilton Worldwide (Official Hotel Partner), Titleist (Official Web Partner), Bloomberg TV (Official International Media Sponsor), Bloomberg Businessweek Chinese (Official Business Publication Sponsor) and Rolex (Official Timekeeper). Sentosa, Singapore is the Home of the Asian Tour which also has an office in Kuala Lumpur.

Also, visit us at:

www.asiantour.com

www.facebook.com/asiantourgolf

www.twitter.com/asiantourgolf

www.youtube.com/theasiantour

www.weibo.com/asiantourgolf

About the European Tour

The European Tour celebrates men’s professional golf on a global stage. In 2016, the European Tour International Schedule features 47 tournaments in 27 countries, all part of the Race to Dubai, the year-long competition which crowns the European Tour Number One at the end of the season, a title claimed in 2015 by Rory McIlroy for the third time.

Since its formation in 1972, the European Tour has witnessed 25 Members celebrate a total of 51 Major Championship titles between them, enjoyed ten Members attaining the pinnacle of World Number One and has celebrated its diversity as players from 36 different countries have won on Tour.

The European Tour also manages the Challenge Tour, which features 28 tournaments in 22 countries in 2016, and the Senior Tour, which features 13 tournaments in nine countries in 2016. It is also the Managing Partner of Ryder Cup Europe, the body which, alongside the PGA of America, administers golf’s greatest team contest, The Ryder Cup.

The European Tour broadcasts live coverage of its tournaments to over 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2200 global broadcast hours for each event. It also enjoys the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with Rolex, BMW, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates and Titleist as Official Partners.

Comments

comments