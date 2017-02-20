Donald Trump must win the battle against radical Islam

by Nasrin Sultana Khan

Whatever President Donald Trump and his administration are initiating are aimed at eliminating radical Islamic terrorism from the face of earth, and saving the entire world from the dangerous threats posed by radical Islam. It isn’t necessary to be a specialist in understanding and realizing this simple fact. But it seems, most of the media in the US and the world aren’t at all interested in letting President Trump achieve this noble goal.

Everyday media are shooting ruthless hostility towards Trump and his team.These senseless Media must have taken oath of wrongly discrediting Trump through any means. Scoop-monger journalists are using contacts in the lower-tiers in US intelligence agencies in receiving leaks – be it even based on baseless or misleading facts. In today’s US majority of the biased and anti-Trump media has turned into clones of Edward Snowden or Julian Assange. Certainly there are plenty of anti-American elements right within the establishment, intelligence agencies and even judiciary, who are desperately trying to make an ‘immediate end’ of the Trump era – by hook or crook.

This certainly is a dangerous trend that may ultimately put American democracy, and even it’s sovereignty at stake. And if this suicidal tendencies won’t stop forthwith – America will be at greatest risk.

Of course President Trump needs some time to set everything at right track, for the good of American people. Media in particular needs to cooperate with President Trump instead of wrong-headed criticism.

At the sametime, President Donald Trump and his team-members, including Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pompeo (director, CIA), Sean Spicer (White House Press Secretary) and others need to appreciate prolific and honest media outlets such as Fox News, Washington Times, Breitbart News, New York Observer in the US and international media outlets like Weekly Blitz. While these media are supporting President Trump, it must be reciprocated from the other side too. President Trump and his team needs to appreciate the honesty of these media. We want to see, President Trump kindly picking items from Weekly Blitz newspaper and share those in his Tweets.

