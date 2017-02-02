Enemies of America are united against President Trump and his team

by Abraham Dewan

Steve Bannon, senior advisor of President Donald Trump told the New York Times, “The media (those who are wrongly opposing Trump and ran unethical media assault on him) should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile.”

Bannon said, “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

Earlier, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, during a briefing blasted a section of the corrupt media for wrongly reporting Trump’s inauguration crowd size, clearly with ulterior agenda. President defended her colleague and said Spicer had just provided reporters with alternative facts.

In an interview with NBC, Conway said the government might rethink its relationship with the press. President Trump has called Buzzfeed ‘a failing pile of garbage’, CNN ‘a fake news’.

Ever since Donald Trump won the election, there are syndicated efforts of delegitimizing the 45th president of the US. What the media in the US clearly misses realizing, by unethically opposing Donald Trump, they actually are serving anti-America agenda of the enemies of the US and the agenda of radical Islamic terrorism.

We know, the patrons and promoters of radical Islam and anti-Semitism are engaging all of its sources and even putting millions of dollars in delegitimizing Donald Trump.

The reason everyone – those who confront radical Islamic terrorism and anti-Semitism must extend fullest support to President Donald Trump is – he is determined in eradicating radical Islamic terrorism completely from the face of earth.

For this reason – Donald Trump’s fight is our fight. Let’s not forget this!

