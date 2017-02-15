Ex-BDR men joining militancy in Bangladesh

Blitz Exclusive

Sacked members of Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), after being released from prison or during their stay in jail are getting connected to various militancy groups and radical Islamic terror outfits such as Jamaatul Mujahidin Bangladesh (JMB), Ansar Al Islam (AAI) Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Harkat Ul Jihad (HUJI), Hizbut Tahrir (HT), Hizb Ut Towhid (HUT), Islamic State etc.

Most of the militancy groups and radical Islamic terrorist groups are giving special emphasis in attracting the members of country’s paramilitary forces into militancy.

A large number of BDR men in prison are not only radicalised and got affiliated with militancy outfits, but they also are engaging in dangerous types of conspiracies against the country. In prison, some of the ex-BDR men are giving academic trainings/orientation on operation of arms etc.

Counterterrorism and intelligence dark about in the country are largely in dark about such militant connection of ex-BDR men.

