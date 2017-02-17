Holiday Notice from U.S. Embassy Dhaka on the occasion of President’s Day and Ekushey February

Press Release

DHAKA, FEBRUARY 16, 2017 — The U.S. Embassy Dhaka, including the Consular Section and the American Center with the Archer K. Blood American Center Library and the EducationUSA Student Advising Center, will remain closed on Sunday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 21, 2017 to celebrate President’s Day, an official holiday in the United States, and in observance of Bangladesh’s International Mother Language Day national holiday.

Emergency services for American citizens will be available. Please call 5566-2000 to speak with the duty officer.

