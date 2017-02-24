Militants getting passports with false information!

Special Correspondent

Member of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a radical Islamic terrorist group, Redwanul Azad Rana fled to Malaysia in 2014 with a Machine Readable Passport (MRP) issued by the authorities concerned in Bangladesh. He provided and other related information while obtaining the MRP.

Rana is a condemned convict in murder case of blogger Ahmed Rajib Haider. He was arrested by the Malaysian police after three years and sent back to Bangladesh. On his arrival, Rana was arrested by Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies from the airport.

ABT member Redwanul Azad Rana got admitted in a Malaysian university and he had no problem in obtaining student visa and leaving Bangladesh although he already was in the Most Wanted list of Bangladesh law enforcers.

According to a report published in a local daily, members of various jihadist outfits have been leaving Bangladesh with MRP and are entering various countries in Asia, Europe and Africa. Some of them even managed to enter Canada and the US.

