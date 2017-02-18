Missed Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 6? A rare chance to experience it again

Press Release

Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 6 was one of the biggest of all time! The biggest of the biggest singers gave an enigmatic performance this season namely AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Sachin and Jigar and many more.

Apart from topnotch singers the season had a multi artist episode last week with multi-talented singers like Amit Mishra who performed zealously.

Well, if you have missed their unplugged versions then don’t lose your heart. Here’s your chance to see the experience the musical extravaganza.

MTV Unplugged season 6 this Saturday will have a recap of all the singers performing their famous songs yet again.. The lineup for this Saturday is, A.R Rahman’s ‘Urvashi Urvashi’ (HUMSE HAI MUQABALA), Shreya Ghoshal will sing ‘Deewani Mastani’ (BAJIRAO MASTANI) and Leja Leja Re apart from these award winning singers, the singing marathon will have performers like Amit Mishra who will croon his famous song Bulleya (AE DIL HAI MUSHKIL) and if this just wasn’t enough on Saturday evening just sit back and relax and groove to Bang Bang (BANG BANG) which will be sung by Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan. Last but not the least fall in love with Chunar (ABCD 2) hummed by Sachin–Jigar.

So here it is this Saturday tune into MTV UNPLUGGED AT 8.00 P.M.

