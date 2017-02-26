US Commander worried about Al Qaeda presence in Bangladesh

Special Correspondent

General John W Nicholson, Commander, Resolute Support and US Forces in Afghanistan, in an interview published on 22 February 2017 on the website of Combating Terrorism Center (CTC), an academic institution in the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York said, he was concerned about Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent’s (AQIS) interference in Bangladesh.

Gen Nicholson said, “With our growing relationship with India, we’re concerned about the instability in Bangladesh, and we’ve seen a lot of AQIS interference in Bangladesh.”

The general’s comments about Bangladesh were based on materials found in a raid conducted in October of 2015 in Shorabak district of Kandahar in Afghanistan that uncovered a camp where AQIS and Taliban were working together.

Gen Nicholson further said, “In this Shorabak objective, there were congratulatory notes going back and forth about some of these activities in Bangladesh. “They (AQIS) have a regional agenda, but this region is very important to the United State.” Gen Nicholson told CTC that AQIS had linkage to core Al Qaeda, and share the same agenda and the same focus. The US General is the former commander of Nato Allied Land Command.

Meanwhile, Mohibul Islam, deputy commissioner of Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit in Bangladesh told a leading English daily that a number of radicalised youths from the country who went to Malaysia were involved into militancy. Some of them had joined the Islamic State and the IS jihad in Syria.

Bangladeshi intelligence agencies and CTTC officials also found links between radicalised local youths in Bangladesh and Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, who had been detained in New York by FBI over bomb plot. Nafis went to the US on a student visa in January 2012. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

