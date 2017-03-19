AQIS members arrested in Bangladesh

Special Correspondent

According to a report published in a vernacular daily on March 13, 2017 members of 3 jihadist outfits, including Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have become very active in Bangladesh’s port city Chittagong. Two other groups are: Hizbut Tahrir Ullaya Bangladesh (HUB), and Islami Somaj.

On december 8, 2016 police arrested five jihadists from Chittagong city’s Akbar Shah police station area suspecting them to be members of Harkat Ul Jihad. But later during interrogation, it were revealed that all of them belong to AQIS. Arrested AQIS members are : moulana Tajul Islam, Nazim Uddin, Nur-e-Alam, and Sheikh Ihtisham. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) already has submitted charge-sheet against these AQIS members under Arms & explosives Act.

On February 4, 2017 Detective branch of Bangladesh Police arrested 24 members of a new jihadist outfit named Islami Somaj from Chittagong city’s Moushumi Residential Area, Noya Bazar, Pahartoli. The arrested jihadists are: Saiful Islam, Ruhul Amin, Yusuf Ali, Amir Hosen, Jamaluddin, Abu Hanif Hariz, Rafiqul Islam Rubel, Alamgir Hosain, Didar Hosain, Anowar, Shah Alam, Robiul Hosain, Towhidul Islam, Anwar Hosain, Abdul Wahab, Abdur Rob, Sadeq, Abu Bakar Kamal, Abdul Quader, Akber Hosain, Saiful Islam, Ibrahim Khalil, Mobarak Ali, Abdul Hakim, and Mohamed Robiul.

Comments

comments