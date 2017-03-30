Bangladeshi judges seek security fearing attacks by militancy

News Desk

Registrar of the Bangladesh Supreme Court on March 27th issued a letter to the authorities concerned seeking security of the judges and their family members due to recent rise in terrorism and militancy attacks in the country.

Since 2003, Bangladesh though has been witnessing rise of radical Islamic terrorism, the situation has worsened further since 2016. Islamic State, and Al Qaeda on a number of occasions, announced their existence in the country.

Experts say, ensuring security to the judges of the apex court as well as lower court are an urgent task of the government. In many countries, judges became victims of terrorist or jihadist attacks in the past.

They said, “Is not unlikely that radicalise Muslims, jihadists or lone wolves have already penetrated into judicial premises under different disguise. These evil forces are gradually expanding webs, which is an alarming sign.

Due to such evil influence of the jihadists or their cohorts, hearing into the jihadists or their cohorts, hearing into the appeal against the wrong imprisonment of anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has been kept pending for years although Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed an order in 2015 for disposal of the appeal, the experts added.

