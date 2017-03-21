Conspiracy to assassinate President Trump?

Special Correspondent

Recent statement of former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino definitely would generate serious doubts in the minds of every conscious individual. He said, US President Donald Trump is not safe inside the White House and even the Secret Service would not be able to protect him during a terror attack.

Dan Bongino had guarded previous president and his statement came a week after the arrest of a man who jumped the White House fence and roamed around the highly-protected area for more than 15 minutes.

Right after Donald Trump won the November 8th election last year, analysts of Weekly Blitz did warn about potential security threats on the US President from ‘enemies’ within.

But, former Secret Service agent Dan’s statement generates potential doubts about a jihadist attack (which Dan Bongino terms as terror attack) on President Donald Trump.

We already know, President Trump has multiple enemies – Iran, Hamas, Islamic State, Al Qaeda, Mexican crime racket, radical Muslims, and lone wolves. Is there any guarantee about non existence of lone wolves or radicalised Muslims right inside the White House, Secret Service or US intelligence agencies?

On several occasions we have mentioned about a radicalised Muslim living in Houston, Texas who has been working for Pakistani spy agency and also Islamic State as a handler. His son, who too resides in the US is a former student of the North-South University in Bangladesh, and a member of Hizb ut Tahrir. The US intelligence agencies should have brought this man under radar. Have they?

To this newspaper, President Donald Trump and his entire team are extremely important and precious. Because, the have vowed to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism completely from the face of earth. That makes them our ally.

We want to believe, security measures of President Trump will not only be beefed-up but reshuffled too. Special security measures must be taken during his future trips to the Middle East, and Asian nations. Within President Donald Trump’s security members there should not be any sympathiser of Hamas or radical Islam. There should not be any supporter of Clintons or Obama. There should not be anyone having anti-Semitic mindset. There should not be any Holocaust denier.

God bless America! Godspeed President Trump. We are with Donald Trump and his team and we believe, patriotic Americans will foil any conspiracy against this great leader! areas and deep forests with advanced technology such as satellite footage and sophisticated drones.

They say, spread of jihadists bases within the bordering areas would pose serious security threats not only to Bangladesh, but also India, Myanmar and beyond.

Meanwhile a suicide bomber sneaked into a barrack of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and blew him up in Dhaka’s Ashkona area on March 17. Terror group Islamic State claimed credit for the attack through Amaq news agency. Following this attack, all prisons in Bangladesh have been put on red alert.

