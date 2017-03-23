Fresh strategy required for easing tension in the Korean Peninsula

by Kayser Sobhan

There are a number of options, American top policymakers are actively considering, which they believe would not only ease tensions in the Korean Peninsula, but also ‘may’ resolve the crisis permanently.

Amongst the options, most prominent ones are – declaring DPRK (North Korea) as a terrorist state; launching air strikes on ‘strategic targets in the country; and convincing China in strictly implementing the international sanctions thus pushing Pyongyang towards dire economic crisis.

The US intelligence are aware about discreet cooperation between DPRK, Iran, and Palestine. While Iran is secretly continuing military cooperation with DPRK, Palestine is having cooperation in other field.

Following removal of the South Korean President Park Geun-Hye on serious allegations of abuse of power, although country’s democracy now is in total jeopardy, top military strategists and intelligence agencies of the country are optimistic of finding a ‘befitting’ way of ousting Marshal Kim Jong Un by bringing some of his most trusted aides into their list of allies. Another strategy of Seoul is to create distance between Pyongyang and some of its decade-old friends in the world. South Korea does not want DPRK getting any sort of favorable support from the international media.

In this agenda, Seoul already has achieved tremendous success. It has been able in using DPRK diplomats in ceasing or spoiling decade-old interactions with those handful numbers of foreign media, which had played important role not only in publishing favorable reports and opinion editorials defying hostility of most of the media outlets in the world. Seoul’s plan titled ‘media blackout’ has been already successful against Pyongyang, where several DPRK diplomats and officials played the active role of Abettors – either knowingly or otherwise.

There also is growing lack of confidence of Marshal Kim Jong Un on some of the key figures at Reconnaissance General Bureau (country’s intelligence agency) and the foreign ministry. But, according to a number of intelligence reports in the West, the North Korean leader enjoys absolute command over his armed forces, and the ruling party.

Even foes of Marshal Kim Jong Un consider him as a bold, courageous, nationalist, patriotic, and intelligent leader. Most of the analysts see the leadership qual qualities of President Kim Il Sung in him. In their opinion, it will be ‘next to impossible’ in ‘cowing-down’ Marshal Kim Jong Un through sanctions or threats. And if DPRK come under air strikes or drone attacks, it may ultimately lead the world towards nuclear war.

Strategists at South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) are opining of putting extended economic pressure on the DPRK for ‘accelerating’ the ‘ouster of Kim Jong Un’ and ‘fall of socialist regime’ in DPRK. In their opinion, it will take at least 20-25 years for Kim Jong Un in finding his successor, and until then he would remain as the ‘loneliest’ member of the ‘Kim Dynasty’.

They say, Kim Il Sung had capable son, Kim Jong Il, as the most trusted deputy while he had ‘great support’ from his family members. But the case of Kim Jong Un is totally different. He even came into controversy following the murder of his half brother, Kim Jong Nam, al though up to now it is not clear as to why he was murdered and who were behind this killing.

Especially the way Najib Razak and his administration handled the matter, it leaves lots of clouds and doubts on the motive and also perpetrators of this crime. It seems, Malaysia had a pre-set mind of accusing DPRK for murdering Kim Jong Nam, while some top intelligence agencies in the world are seeing the matter in a very different way, Even the US administration are not convinced at the claims made by the Malaysian authorities.

There is no argument about peaceful resolution of the Korean crisis. Hopefully, President Donald Trump will reshuffle the failed policies adopted by Barack Obama. Washington needs to sit with Pyongyang for finding a workable formula.

