Greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of Bangladesh’s Independence Day

MESSAGE FROM U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO PRESIDENT ABDUL HAMID AND PRIME MINISTER SHEIKH HASINA ON THE OCCASION OF INDEPENDENCE DAY

///Begin Text///

Dear Mr. President:

I am pleased to congratulate you and the people of Bangladesh as you commemorate Bangladesh’s Independence Day on March 26. I am also honored to convey the best wishes of the people of the United States.

The United States’ friendship with Bangladesh has grown ever stronger and deeper over the past four decades. Our countries are important partners on democracy, development, trade and investment, and global and regional security, including counterterrorism.

I look forward to advancing our relationship to ensure continuing peace and prosperity for both of our countries. I again congratulate you and all Bangladeshis on this special day.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump

///End text///

- – - – - – -

///Begin Text///

Dear Madam Prime Minister:

I am honored to convey the well-wishes of the American people on the occasion of Bangladesh’s Independence Day on March 26. I join you in celebrating your country’s great heritage.

The United States’ partnership with Bangladesh has grown stronger and deeper over the past four decades. Our countries are important partners on democracy, development, trade, investment, and global and regional security, including counterterrorism.

The United States and Bangladesh share common values, as well as a commitment to ensure a safer, more peaceful world. I look forward to continued peace and prosperity for both of our countries.

I wish you all the best on this important day.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump

///End text///

