Jatiya Party in political hot soup

by Abdus Sattar Patwary

No one in the Philippines possibly remember Ferdinand Marcos either with respect or sympathy. That exactly is the ultimate fate of any corrupt politician or dictator.

In Bangladesh, ever since the ouster of military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad, his political party (better call it a fun club) – Jatiya Party has been surviving in politics as a minor and irrelevant political force. Ershad is present times political ‘Charlie Chaplin’ or a stooge.

But, Jatiya Party emerged as the so-called main opposition in the parliament following January 2014 voter less election being turning into a lap-dog of the ruling party.

For last three – plus years although Jatiya Party kept on sinking gradually, Ershad and few of the key figures of this party as well as some of the Presidium members made lots of cash. Ershad got the licence and launched a private bank. Few of his party folks including presidium members became owners of industrial projects, houses and even commercial buildings. One of the Jatiya Party presidium members illegally grabbed a Hindu property, forged documents, took bank loan and built a multi-storied commercial complex in Dhaka’s Paltan area.

But things seems to be turning adverse for Ershad and his men. Anti Corruption Commission and National Board of Revenue are all set to launch investigation into source of wealth of the Jatiya Party leaders.

Ershad and his wife, Rowshan Ershad too are in greatest tension as they know during the next general election, Bangladesh Nationalist Party will certainly participate, and in that case, it will be extremely difficult for Jatiya Party in getting even two percent of the total 300 seats.

If the election is held under free and fair atmosphere, Bangladesh Nationalist Party will get at least 220 seats. If the election is heavily rigged, still BNP will emerge as the main opposition in the parliament with around 70-75 seats.

And of course, that will be the beginning of Jatiya Party’s journey towards ultimate extinction. There is no alternative to this fate.

