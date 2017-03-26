Jihadist attack in Britain: Can we really eliminate the radical Islamic terrorists?

by Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

The recent jihadist attack near British Parliament by lone wolf Khalid Masood, once again proves that the notorious and ruthless militants possibly are adopting new tactics of vehicle-ramming attacks. We earlier have witnessed similar attacks in a number of nations, causing death of innocent people. According to counterterrorism experts, radical Islamic terrorists are increasingly turning to vehicle – ramming attacks, like the one staged near Britain’s parliament, because they are cheap, easy to organize and almost impossible to prevent.

According to experts, this tactic of mowing people down avoids the need to obtain any explosives or weapons and can be carried out by a lone wolf jihadist without using a network of fellow militants – al lessening the risk of alerting security agencies. Sebastien Pietrasanta, a French Socialist lawmaker and terrorism expert told Reuters, “This kind of attack doesn’t need special preparation, it is very low-cout, within anybody’s reach.”

At least four people were killed and over 20 injured in the London attack. Last year, trucks were used to devastating effect against crowds in Berlin (Germany) and Nice (France), in contrast to more organised attacks that have already hit Paris and Madrid – as well as London in 2005 – using teams of bombers or gunmen.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack near the British Parliament. ISIS earlier claimed responsibility for both the Nice attack in July 2016, when a truck killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day, and for the Berlin attack in December 2016, when a truck smashed through a Christmas market, killing 12 people. Islamic State encouraged jihadists through its online magazine Rumiyah in 2016 to use vehicles to kill and injure. Palestinian terrorists often use car to ram Israeli targets.

Jean-Charles Brisard, president of the Centre for the Analysis of Terrorism, a European think tank told reporters, London attack seemed to be rudimentary in its conception. He said, using a car as a battering-ram was a tactic that was highly rated by militants because it was lethal. “With a vehicle, they cause more deaths than with a knife or a machete”, he added. Tyson Barker, program director with the Aspen Institute think tank in Germany, said the London attack underscored the difficulty of protecting soft targets, and the trade-offs between security and liberty in open Western society.

Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour al-Turki said, the defeat of groups like Islamic State, and Al Qaeda could lead to a splintering of the threat, creating new problem for government. He said, “When they are defeated in Syria and Iraq, we are all going to face difficulties and nobody knows where the ISIS fighters will go to. “I think we will be entering the next phase of terrorism which is through social media and lone wolves.”

I certainly agree with this important opinion of the Saudi official. Yes, we already have challenges posed by jihadist, who are not only using social media, but over 23,000 websites in spreading jihadism. Most crucial question here is – are we really sincere in combating and eliminating radical Islamic terrorists, especially in the cyber sector?

Anti-jihadist newspaper like Weekly Blitz or anti-jihadist journalist like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury are in the forefront, combating radical Islamic terrorism since long. Their role is extremely crucial, essential and important. But I would like to humbly ask the US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz al Saud, and the world leaders – are you not aware of the important role Weekly Blitz has been playing for last 14 years? Don’t you know, anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has been languishing in jail since 2012 in Muslim Bangladesh, serving rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason, and blasphemy case for the ‘crimes’ of confronting radical Islam, militancy, anti-Semitism; and for promoting interfaith harmony? Can you afford ignoring such important allies in your war against militancy?

