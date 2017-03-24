Le Pen may win a landslide in French Presidential polls

Special Correspondent

It seems like French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has become a new target of the media. Her rivals are portraying Le Pen as ‘far-right’ and criticising her plans to ditch the euro and bring back the franc. Her critics say, such steps would cause economic and social chaos. Le Pen accuses her rivals of scaremongering.

Political analysts say, Marine Le Pen is a genuine patriot and a brilliant leader. She is expected to successfully exhibit political charisma, the way President Donald Trump did during his campaign.

At a time when the world is facing threats posed by radical Islamic terrorism, French people needs a tough leader like Le Pen as their next president.

Polls are showing that Le Pen would finish in the top two at the first round on April 23, they also are predicting, she would be handily beaten in the May 7 runoff by either Emmanuel Macron or Francois Fillon. But, during the US presidential election, and Britain’s referendum on the Brexit, we have seen how those polls pundits and even analysts had eggs on their faces after the results came up.

Le Pen is against radical Islam and militancy and she accuses Emmanuel Macron of being in favor of the burkini, a full-body sharia swimsuit, which was banned by several coastal towns in France.

Marine Le Pen’s victory means defeat of radical Islam in France. Otherwise this wonderful country will go into the darkness of Sharia burkini.

