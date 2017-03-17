Muslim population in India increasing fast

Staff Reporter

As of 2010, the world’s Muslim population were 1.6 billion, which is roughly 23 percent of the global population. Currently, Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population. But, by 2050, India will be the country with the world’s largest Muslim population, said American think tank Pew Research Centre. Because they have the youngest median age (30) of all religious groups, Muslims are the fastest growing such group in the world.

In a 2015 report, Pew said that while the world’s population is projected to grow 35 percent by 2050, the number of Muslims is expected to increase by 73 percent, meaning, the global Muslim population will jump from 1 . 6 billion (in 2010) to 2 . 8 billion (billion (in 2050). Muslims are the only major religious group projected to increase faster than the world’s population as a whole.

If current demographic trends continue, the Muslim population is expected to exceed the number of Christians by the end of this century. At the same time, in next 83 years, Muslim population in India may turn 30-35 percent of country’s total population and by 3050, India will have Muslim population rising to 55-60 percent of country’s total population. With the fast growth in number of Muslims, Islam would ultimately become a dominant force in secular India.

