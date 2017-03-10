Number of radicalised Muslims on rise!

Blitz Exclusive

The size of current Muslim population in the world exceeds 1.7 billion, which may even cross 3 billion by 2050. According statistics obtained by researchers and counterterrorism experts, at least 0.01 percent of the total Muslim population are radicalised. Meaning, the number of radicalised Muslims would stand at 170 million.

According to researchers, Muslims are indoctrinated with anti-Semitism and hate speech by the religious leaders. Jews and Christians in particular are portrayed by the Muslim clergymen as ‘enemies of Allah’. Men and

women are allured towards killing of Jews and Christians, non Muslim, and ‘infidels’ (atheists) in the name of jihad. Clergymen pronounce false interpretation of the Holy Quran and say, “Those who will participate in jihad (holy war) and get martyred will be rewarded heaven, 72 virgins, and infinite luxury and pleasure (in heaven) by Allah.”

For decades, culture of religious hatred and anti-Semitism have been systematically spread in the Muslim societies and communities by clerics, madrassa teachers and students, Islamist groups and organizations, and Tablighi Jamaat.

In recent times, seeds of radical Islam and jihad are also being spread through websites, social media, and even newspapers and TV channels.

Governments in some Muslim nations, although vow of fighting religious extremism and militancy, they unfortunately promote anti-Semitism thus indirectly patronizing radical Islamic terrorism.

Such rogue tendencies and mockery of the Muslim nations are seen as extremely volatile and great threat to global peace.

According to a 2011-research paper of anti-jihadist journalist and editor of this newspaper, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, there are two types of radicalised Muslims – (a) exposed or active, and (b) silent. Almost eighty percent of the radicalised Muslims fall in the type-b.

Shoaib Choudhury’s research shows, almost seventy-eight percent of Muslims living in the Muslim countries are anti-Semitic, while he shows over 0.09 percent of Muslims of the total population of 1.7 billion population of this religion either are exposed/active or silent radicalised.

He believes, over 23 percent of the ‘silent’ radicalised Muslims definitely tend to becoming lone wolves, or even participate in direct jihad.

In Shoaib Choudhury’s views, the process of radicalising Muslim males and females aren’t only continuing in the Muslim nations, but it is even much vigorously and effectively continuing in the Western countries, non-Muslim countries, and other parts of the world.

Community mosques, Tablighi Jamaat, and various publications of the Muslim societies play vital role in radicalising members of this religious faith.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury wrote in his research paper, “Radicalisation is like an infectious disease. Once any member of a family gets radicalised s/he continues influncing others (both in the family and the society in getting radicalised.

“Radicalised females first begin spreading such ‘virus’ amongst their family members, and then they gradually continue doing this at their workplace, social meeting places, mosques/community mosques, social media etc.

“A radicalised male or female consider themselves extremely virtuous and enthusiastically radicalise others. In their believes, ‘bringing someone to the right path of Islam’ is a heavenly task.”

Shoaib Choudhury thinks, the silent segment of radicalised Muslim are more dangerous than those exposed/active ones. Females of this group particularly are extremely volatile, and they may easily turn into lone wolves or even suicide attackers.

Various measures of deradicalizing those already radicalised Muslims should be initiated forthwith. Otherwise, threats of radical Islamic terrorism will continue to grow.

Western leaders and policymakers need to urgently from alliances with anti-jihadist individuals, organizations, and media especially in the Muslim nations.

Comments

comments