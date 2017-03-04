Obaidul Quader: Emerging as a great leader

by Nasrin Sultana Khan

He was a journalist for a long time. He also has been a great admirer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He upholds the spirit of the War of Independence and secularism. His name is Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League and minister for Road Transport and Bridges.

As an individual, Obaidul Quader is hard-working, intelligent, polite, honest, and above all, he is 100% patriot and very outspoken person. He enjoys tremendous popularity amongst his party folks and blessed with trust and admiration of the party chief, Sheikh Hasina.

Ever since he was elected as party’s general secretary, Obaidul Quader is working tirelessly in getting AL better organized. He also has been partly successful in disciplining the unruly student front of Awami League.

Political pundits are seeing Obaidul Quader as the most suitable and prospective successor of Sheikh Hasina. They believe, Obaidul Quader is amongst very few politicians, who may one day lead Bangabandhu’s Awami League to further height.

For a qualitative change in our politics, we badly need individuals like Obaidul Quader in politics. People like him only can transform this country into the land of infinite possibilities.

